Virginia Tech alumnus donates $20 million to Honors College program

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech's Honors College program is getting a boost thanks to a generous donation from a former student.

During a news conference with University President Tim Sands Tuesday, Tech alumnus David Calhoun announced a donation of $20 million.

This is the largest gift ever to the Honors College and one of the largest in the school's history.

The Calhoun Honors Discovery Program Emphasis will be interdisciplinary and focus on problem-solving. Starting in 2019, some first-year students, known as Calhoun Honors Discovery Fellows, will receive scholarships as part of the endowment.

"It's as good as it gets. This is the one institution and the one philanthropic thing I want to do. It's the kids that motivate me," said Calhoun.

Calhoun is a senior managing director for Blackstone and the former CEO of Nielsen.



