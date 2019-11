Getty Images

Virginia Tech and Notre Dame are tied with 14-14 at half time.

Virginia Tech quarterback, Quincy Patterson II, threw for 38-yards and one touchdown.

Notre Dame quarterback, Ian Book, threw for 185-yards and two touchdowns.

Damon Halzeton of Virginia Tech scored an additional touchdown.

Cole Kmat of Notre Dame also scored an additional touchdown

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.