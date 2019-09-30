Virginia Tech chief of police announces he's leaving the force

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The chief of police at Virginia Tech announced on social media that he is leaving the force.

Chief Kevin Foust made the announcement Monday after 36 years in law enforcement and eight at Virginia Tech.

While he is leaving the Virginia Tech Police Department, he is not leaving Virginia Tech -- he will take on the role of associate vice president of campus safety and security.

As part of his new role, Foust will oversee the Police Department and the Environmental Health and Safety, as well as the Office of Emergency Management.

Below is his full statement:

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.