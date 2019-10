BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech is going big to honor an alumna who died.

Sarah Mitchell, a 2017 graduate of Virginia Tech and the Corps of Cadets, died in July 2018 during a Navy training exercise in the Red Sea. She was 23.

Mitchell will be featured on the Virginia Tech Class of 2021 ring.

Virginia Tech revealed the design this week. A section of the ring memorializes Mitchell, complete with "S.M." engraved on the side.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.