Virginia Tech Police get visit from down under

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech Police got an opportunity on Monday to learn about policing from the other side of the world.

Members of the department discussed threat assessment strategies and best practices with a representative from the police department at Monash University in Australia.

He was in the U.S. for a conference and has connections with the department, so he reached out and asked to stop by.

"We want to continue to evolve this threat assessment process. We want to continue to be fluid and nimble and mobile and continue to change as our community changes," Virginia Tech Police Chief Kevin Foust said.

Foust said having outside agencies reach out makes him feel good because that means the department is setting an example for others.

