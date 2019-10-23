Virginia Tech police issuing safety tips after package thefts from residential halls across campus

BLACKBURG, Va. - A series of thefts are being reported on Virginia Tech's campus.

The university said there's been an increase in reports of package thefts from various student residential halls across campus.

Police are doing what they can to make people aware of what's happening.

They're also issuing several tips to prevent packages from being stolen.

Require a signature for delivery when offered.

Make arrangements for delivery with a trusted source.

All residents should lock their doors when out of the room or sleeping. All personal items in a residence hall room can become easy targets and an unlocked door can be an invitation to a thief.

Students should consider having items sent to hub lockers or packaging and shipping centers located in Blacksburg to hold until they can take possession. Additional fees may apply so please review these options carefully.

"There are steps that can be taken, for example, requiring a signature or having it delivered by the USPS, which will be centrally delivered to a holding station in one of our residence halls, which will require students to walk across campus or an adjacent residence hall to pick up their package. It requires a little effort, but it provides extra security for their package," said university spokesman Mark Owczarski.

If you see something, say something. Call Virginia Tech police is to report these crimes and suspicious activity.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.