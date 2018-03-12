Virginia Tech students battle it out on Drillfield as snow extends spring break

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Lots of snow remains on the ground in Blacksburg.

The epic snowball fight on Virginia Tech's Drillfield wrapped up late Monday afternoon and it was quite the way to welcome students back on to campus after spring break.

More Headlines

"I want to Cozumel, Mexico, and then did not expect to have cold weather when I came back so I sent all my winter clothes home so I have a lots of shirts on and a sweatshirt," said senior Jordan Schwartz.

Dressed in onesies and armed with makeshift shields, hundreds of Virginia Tech students turned the Drillfield into a battlefield Monday afternoon.

"We just came out for a good time and to hopefully help the civilians win," said sophomore Elizabeth Cusack.

It's the annual Battle of the Civilians vs. the ROTC Cadets.

"All the civilians were on one side and the cadets were on the other. We all had forts set up and then we just completely got overrun by the civilians," said sophomore Michael Johnson.

For others fighting the snow across the New River Valley, it was all work and no play.

"It's fun to play around in and whatnot, but it also makes jobs a lot more difficult, especially with Hooptie Ride, we just got to take our time, big vans they do not like to stop real easy so our drivers have been trained really well to take their time with conditions and be safe above all else," said Justin Treacy with Hooptie Ride.

Some people who were out and about said that despite the wintry weather, they had no choice but to hit the roads and hope for the best.

"Our son's 5. He had tonsil adenoid surgery this morning so we stayed overnight in a hotel local. That way we didn't have any issues getting into the hospital there," said Samantha Meadows, who lives in Giles County.

Students had classes canceled here Monday.

There is no word yet on if they'll be able to have round two Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.