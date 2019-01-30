Wear blue: Memorial service will celebrate life of Radford University student Alexa Cannon

ROANOKE, Va. - People will gather Wednesday to celebrate the life of Radford University student Alexa Cannon.

Her funeral begins at 11 a.m. at the Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke.

PHOTOS: Remembering Alexa Cannon

Loved ones remember Cannon as someone who put others before herself. She loved dogs, photography, fashion, and traveling. She was planning to graduate college next year.

Instead of flowers, donations can be made to the Youth Mission Trip Fund or the National Canine Cancer Foundation.

Radford University will also hold a memorial service Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. in the Student Recreation and Wellness Center.

You're encouraged to wear blue, which was Cannon's favorite color. You are also asked to bring any photos you may have with Cannon to share memories with her family and the university community.

As we've reported, police say the Patrick Henry High School graduate was stabbed to death last week by her roommate, who is charged with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.