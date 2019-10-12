Wing announces Christiansburg drone delivery locations, hopes to launch by end of month

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - The company bringing commercial drone deliver to Christiansburg, Wing, continues marching toward its goal of launching later this month.

Construction continues at what Wing calls "The Nest," it's New River Valley base of operations adjacent to the mall. Wing said its drones can fly a distance of six miles, but on Friday it announced its initial delivery area, which is a bit smaller than that.

People who live in the Windmill Hills and Carma Heights neighborhoods are eligible to sign up for the program. Deliveries during this phase are free and only require customers to pay for the items they're ordering.

"We're starting small, it will be a few miles from the site, probably an area between eight and ten miles will be the initial service area, and so we'll start there, get feedback from the community, and then expand from there," Wing spokesman Jonathan Bass said.

Wing encourages those outside the initial delivery area to sign up anyway if they're interested because the territory will expand.

The company will host two more community events Saturday to show off the technology. The first is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Belmont Christian church, and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. behind the Christiansburg Recreation Center.

