Republicans calling for AG Mark Herring to resign after his blackface admission

RICHMOND, Va. - In light of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring admitting he was in blackface in 1980, the Republican Party of Virginia is calling for him to step down.

RPV Chairman Jack Wilson issued the following statement in reaction to Herring's statement:

"The Republican Party of Virginia calls on Mark Herring to resign his post as Attorney General. Like we have had to say too many times this week, racism has no place in Virginia and dressing up in blackface is wholly unacceptable." "In response to the photograph in Governor Ralph Northam’s yearbook, Herring, in calling for the Governor’s resignation, said 'It is no longer possible for Governor Northam to lead our Commonwealth and it is time for him to step down.' "In Herring's own statement, he said 'It was really a minimization of both people of color, and a minimization of a horrific history I knew well even then.' "As we renew our call for Governor Northam's resignation, we must regretfully add Mark Herring's name to the list of Democratic elected officials that have lost the trust of the people of Virginia and have lost the moral authority to govern."

Republicans have already called for Gov. Northam to step down after a racist photo on his medical school yearbook page surfaced last week.

