10 News Anchor John Carlin fundraises for sarcoidosis research

ROANOKE, Va. - 10 News Anchor John Carlin opened up to the public in May about his ongoing battle with sarcoidosis.

Among the positive thoughts, prayers and well wishes for Carlin, many have asked how they can help.

Carlin is fundraising for the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research by riding in the Virginia's Blue Ridge Gran Fondo on October 13th.

Carlin will bike along a scenic route in Botetourt County.

His goal is to raise $7,000.

Carlin shared this message on his public Facebook page:

