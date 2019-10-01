6-mile stretch of Blue Ridge Parkway closed for repairs

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - A heads up for fans of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

About 6 miles of the road is closed indefinitely due to damage.

The closure stretches from about mile marker 106 to 112 in Botetourt County. That stretch begins near the entrance off U.S. 221 down to the entrance at Virginia 24 past Vinton.

The road won't reopen until repairs are made; however, there's no timeline from the National Parks Service.

Those looking to drive the parkway can go south on 221 and make a left onto Gus W Nicks Blvd NE, until they again reach the Parkway.

