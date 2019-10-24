9 kids, 6 adults displaced after Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is investigating a house fire that left 15 people without a home.

At 3:31 p.m., crews responded to a structure fire in the 1600 block of Campbell Avenue.

Initial units found the single-family home with smoke showing out of a side window.

Six adults and nine kids were displaced by the fire, according to the fire department.

The fire was contained to the first floor within the home and no one was hurt.

The Red Cross is not assisting, according to the fire department.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.