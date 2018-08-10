Accused Bent Mountain killer could be killed if found guilty

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The 18-year-old man accused of killing three people on Bent Mountain is now facing the death penalty.

A Roanoke County Grand Jury indicted Trevor Charles on Friday on two counts of capital murder on Friday.

Charles is accused of killing Miranda Trump, Brandon Dekle and Cole Kennedy.

All three victims worked at Bent Mountain Bistro.

Their bodies were found June 12.

During a hearing earlier this month, Charles said a voice named 'George' told him to kill the three victims.

The court has not set a date for Charles' trial.

