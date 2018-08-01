Trevor Charles court case: 'Voice named George' told him to kill 3 on Bent Mountain

ROANOKE, Va. - The 18-year-old man accused of killing three people on Bent Mountain appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Roanoke resident Trevor E. Charles is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Miranda B. Trump, 18, of Roanoke, Brandon D. Dekle, 20, of Bent Mountain, and Cole P. Kennedy, 21, of Bent Mountain. Charles is also charged with three counts of the use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The three victims, who all worked at the Bent Mountain Bistro, were found dead June 12.

Charles had a preliminary hearing Wednesday to determine if there is enough evidence to go to circuit court.

Amy Charles, the mother of Trevor Charles, took the stand as a witness to describe the time she spent with her son before and after the homicides.

She said Trevor seemed very indecisive and his thoughts were cluttered. She knew her son had a shotgun and also mentioned that he has been treated before for some mental health issues. She said she knew of Dekle and Kennedy but never met them.

Roanoke County police detectives also took the stand. They described how they got the initial call to look for Trump’s car and how they were called to the home on Bent Mountain Road, where they found the bodies of the three individuals.

Two of the detectives went over the two times they questioned Charles about the homicides. Charles confessed to them he killed them and said he didn’t know why. He said he didn’t have any more friends left now that they were dead.

One detective said Charles said “the voice” in his head, who he named George, told him to do it. During the interview with detectives, he started crying and growling.

The autopsy reports stated that all three victims died from shotgun wounds to the head.

The judge ultimately decided that there is enough probable cause to move forward.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.