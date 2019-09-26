"All babies deserve clean diapers": Local charity holding diaper drive

ROANOKE, Va. - Child Health Investment Partnership (CHIP) of the Roanoke Valley is holding a diaper drive.

The group needs all sizes and brands, and say that even your leftover, opened packs of diapers can make a difference for families.

You can drop donations off at 1201 Third Street, SW Roanoke, or purchase a pack off of their Amazon wishlist.

CHIP is an early childhood home visiting program that pairs pregnant moms, low-income children and their guardians to valuable resources.

In a Facebook post, the group said, "All babies deserve clean diapers." and mentioned that in some low-income households, babies often spend the entire day in a single diaper.

