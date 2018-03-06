Allstate confirms layoffs in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. - Allstate is eliminating some jobs in the Roanoke area.

In a statement, the insurance company did not specify how many people were losing their jobs.

Allstate spokeswoman Shaundra Turner Jones said all of the affected employees will have the opportunity to apply for positions in the two Roanoke offices and other locations in the company.

Allstate sent us this statement Monday evening:

Allstate continuously reviews its operations to identify opportunities to improve business performance and meet the needs of our customers. As a result of a recent review, positions have been eliminated or consolidated in some of Allstate’s Operations areas. We understand this will not be easy for our employees and will ensure that all of our employees affected by this decision are treated with respect, consistent with Allstate’s policies. Eligible employees will have the opportunity to post for other positions in the Roanoke offices and within the company.



We are proud of the 18 Allstate agencies and exclusive financial specialists who serve the greater Roanoke Valley as well as our employees who work in the two office locations in Roanoke. We are just as proud of our partnerships with various community organizations throughout the Roanoke Valley. Last year, we contributed over $90,000 to deserving organizations in the local community through our Allstate helping hands grant program and Allstate Foundation partnerships. Our commitment to positively impact the Roanoke Valley communities that we serve remains strong.

The statement above from Allstate is very similar to the one we received from the company regarding layoffs in May 2016.

Below is the release we received from the company in 2016:

Allstate continuously reviews its operations to identify opportunities to improve business performance and meet the needs of our customers. As a result of a recent review, positions have been eliminated in some of Allstate's Operations areas. We understand this will not be easy for our employees and we will ensure that all of our employees affected by this decision are treated with respect, consistent with Allstate's policies. Eligible employees will have the opportunity to post for other positions within the company. We are proud of the 14 Allstate agencies and exclusive financial specialists who serve the greater Roanoke Valley as well as our employees who work in the two office locations in Roanoke. We are just as proud of our partnerships with various community organizations throughout the Roanoke Valley. Last year, we contributed $71,000 to deserving organizations in the local community through our helping hands grant program and Allstate Foundation partnerships. Our commitment to positively impact the Roanoke Valley communities that we serve remains strong.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.