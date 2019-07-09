American Red Cross asks for donations in wake of holiday blood shortage

ROANOKE, Va. - The American Red Cross is asking for donations after a blood shortage caused by the holiday weekend, deemed a "blood emergency."

The organization says it has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available after a "difficult" week, when fewer than normal blood drives were organized due to the holiday, compounding a shortfall of more than 24,000 blood donations last month.

The Red Cross is asking anyone who is able to donate blood or platelets to make an appointment online.

