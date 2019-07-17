Andy Parker testifies before Senate, looking to have Google remove his daughter's murder video

WASHINGTON - For the past four years, Andy Parker has asked Google to remove the video of his daughter Alison's murder from its site, yet it's still there.

Alison and photojournalist Adam Ward were shot and killed during a live news report in 2015 at Smith Mountain Lake.

On Tuesday night, Parker testified before a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee focused on Google and censorship through search engines.

Parker argued a company as big as Google has a duty to make sure its content is based on facts.

"I recognize the First Amendment gives everyone the right to, but there's a difference between. The former is free speech, the latter is violence," said Parker.

He argued the rules in place right now give Google no incentive to find the difference.

Andy Parker begins speaking at about 1:56:00 in the hearing video.

