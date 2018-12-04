Angels of Assisi asking for donations after rescuing dogs, cats, rabbits

ROANOKE, Va. - Angels of Assisi is asking for help after making two rescue trips for endangered animals.

Angels of Assisi visited two areas Monday in West Virginia and rescued 19 dogs, three cats and 67 rabbits. Workers say the animals have health issues and are very under-socialized.

The shelter is asking for money for the animals' medical care, food and supplies. Extra staff are on hand for a while to make sure the animals recover and can be put up for adoption.

"Animals like this take a long time to even trust people, so it can weeks to even be able to touch them without them tensing up or being really fearful," said Matthew Brown, director of lifesaving operations.

If you're interested in donating or learning more about adopting from Angels of Assisi, click here.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.