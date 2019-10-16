Angels of Assisi celebrates major milestone in serving community

ROANOKE, Va. - Angels of Assisi is celebrating a major milestone.

The Petco Foundation donated a transport van to the organization just three years ago. Already, it's racked up 100,000 miles.

The van, affectionately called Beyoncé, has been used for mobile clinics, evacuating cats and dogs from shelters in hurricane zones, rescuing animals from hoarding cases and puppy mills, and transporting animals to rehab and adoption events.

"We do so much work in the community, that if we didn't have this vehicle, we wouldn't be able to do those things, and that's such a big part of what we do here at Angels of Assisi, reaching out to the community, taking care of pets," said Jason Caterina, director of philanthropy and community relations for Angels of Assisi.

Angels of Assisi also announced Wednesday it's receiving the Paul Jolly Lifesaving Award from the Petco Foundation next month.

