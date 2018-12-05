Authorities searching for missing Roanoke County man

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are searching for a missing Roanoke County man who was last seen Monday morning, according to county officials.

Roanoke County officers were told by a friend that 34-year-old Paul Youmans was missing and was last seen Monday morning. Officers were told this information during a well-being check in the 3600 block of Georgetown Road.

Officers found Youmans' car in the parking lot near the hiking trails leading to Dragon's Tooth in Catawba.

Roanoke County Police and Fire & Rescue conducted a search with the help of several local bloodhound tracking groups. Monday's search ended around midnight due to darkness and the terrain of the trails.

The search continued on Tuesday by Roanoke County Police, Roanoke County Fire & Rescue and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Authorities say they would continue the search on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roanoke County Emergency Communications Center at 540-562-3265.

