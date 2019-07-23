Authorities searching for suspect in Roanoke County car break-ins last week

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are searching for a man they say is wanted after breaking into several Roanoke County cars last week.

Tory Calfee, 18, has warrants out for his arrest in connection with several incidents in the Green Valley subdivision on Colony Lane last week, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police say 38 cars were broken into across southwest Roanoke County just last week, and that all cars were unlocked.

Charges against Calfee include grand larceny and tampering with vehicles.

Authorities say he is a suspect in other larcenies in that area and that they believe he is not the only suspect.

Calfee is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs around 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities want to remind residents that the best way to deter a thief is by locking your car.

Anyone with information on Calfee is asked to call police at 540-562-3265.

