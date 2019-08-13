Back to school means back to construction for hundreds of students

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - As students head back to school, many are heading back to construction projects worth millions of dollars.

"Everybody's adjusting and they've adjusted real well," Roanoke County School Board member Mike Wray said.

Students at Cave Spring High School spent day one, Monday, in modular classrooms, while a major renovation and expansion project continues.

"They're making good progress and we're very happy that they're on budget, on time," Wray said.

The $43 million project has a summer 2020 deadline. Wray said about 85% of the walls are up in the district's most expensive remodel yet.

"You never know what you'll run into, but so far, everything has gone really well," Wray said.

Making the school more modern and safer is a priority that crosses district lines into Roanoke city, as construction on Fallon Park Elementary School chugs along. New classrooms and a new media center are ready to welcome students next week. Phase two of construction there is slated for a December debut.

"There's such a positive energy that's running throughout the school building amongst faculty, staff and students as well as the community. So I’m really proud for us to be able to fully move in and be operating," Fallon Park Elementary School Principal Nikki Mitchem said.

Several other school districts have similar goals in mind. Salem High School is still designing plans for a $36 million renovation, in hopes of starting construction next summer. Just last week, $35 million was approved for renovations at three Montgomery County schools.

