Become a role model for a child with an incarcerated parent with Big Brothers Big Sisters

ROANOKE, Va. - A growing number of kids with incarcerated parents are in need of a positive role model, and you can help.

Big Brothers Big Sisters has 15 children, all with one or both parents in jail, who they're hoping to find a Big Brother or Big Sister match for by Christmas.

Volunteerism is down but the need for one-on-one youth mentors is greater than ever -- especially for these kids who are overcoming great adversity either in a single-parent home or while living with other relatives while their parent is in jail.

"We know that having that person in your life when you are having these struggles in your life is very important," said Beth Reedy, BBBS program director. "It's a very big asset to have someone to talk to about this. Help learn to teach having better decisions for a child to make."

Adults of all ages are needed to be a big, but the organization is especially in need of male volunteers.

It only takes several hours a month to become a Big Brother or Big Sister.

You can also click here to learn more about the program.



