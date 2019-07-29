Bedford County Fire and Rescue selected as Carilion Clinic Life-Guard 2018 "Call of the Year"

ROANOKE, Va.- - "We had a nice morning and we were driving back and we stopped at an apple orchard,"

That was the last thing Ruthie Rogers told us she remembers after she was involved in a serious car accident, during an interview with 10 News in October.

Bedford County Fire and Rescue was selected as the Carilion Clinic Life-Guard "Call of the Year" for their lifesaving skills in 2018.

Lt. Bryan Byrd was first on scene as he was heading to work.

"I found one car in the middle of the road and then a truck on the side of the road. Lots of bystanders trying to help," said Byrd.

Lt. Chad Baker and the rest of the team headed there after getting the call at the station.

"We did a rapid extrication," said Baker.

Ruthie was flown to the hospital in Roanoke by Carilion's Life-Guard 10. Laurie Patterson was her flight nurse.

"We had to put a breathing tube down her to protect her airway and that was the big thing we had to do," said Patterson.

The lieutenants say its a great honor to get recognized for doing their jobs.

"It's something we choose to do and we do that because we love helping people," said Baker.

They were able to meet Ruthie a few weeks ago and learn more about the young woman they helped.

"Just getting to see her state when we met with her the other day. Just the expressions and the joy of life she has is really overwhelming," said Byrd.

Members of Life-Guard 10 are also thankful for the Bedford County crew.

"Bedford is great. That's family for us," said Patterson.

Carilion sent us the criteria used to evaluate these calls on an annual basis:

The Carilion Clinic Life-Guard Call of the Year Award is given annually to one EMS crew and / or hospital team working with a Carilion Clinic Life-Guard flight crew to transport a patient (or patients) presenting unique challenges and requiring the utilization of specialized knowledge, skills, and abilities, while maintaining safe overall operations of the mission. Characteristics of the Call of the Year may include: superior clinical skill, compassion, teamwork, selflessness, exemplary leadership and decision making skills, and an application of the basic concepts of Crew Resource Management.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.