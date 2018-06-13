Bent Mountain Bistro to hold vigil after 3 employees killed

Left to right: Brandon Dekle, Miranda Trump and Cole Kennedy were all found dead at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A local restaurant is closed Wednesday to mourn after three of its young employees were murdered.

Miranda Trump, 18, Brandon D. Dekle, 20, and Cole P. Kennedy, 21, were found dead at a home on Bent Mountain early Tuesday morning.

They all worked at Bent Mountain Bistro. The restaurant posted on a statement on its Facebook page, saying, "We loved Brandon, Miranda and Cole like they were our own children....We are all heartbroken, it is the hardest day ever in the Bistro Family, losing three of you together, you were all good people left too soon. We just want you to know that the Bistro Family Loves you all so so so much, and you all are going to be deeply missed by us and many others."

Trump had graduated from Cave Spring High School just days before she was murdered.

Dekle worked at the Bistro for three years, making pizzas. Kennedy was a food runner. The two were best friends, according to family members.

There will be a vigil at Bent Mountain Bistro at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The restaurant is trying to raise money to help pay for funeral arrangements.

