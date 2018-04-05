Bent Mountain man turns pipeline concerns into art

ROANOKE, Va. - A local artist is taking his fears and concerns over the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline to the canvas. It’s part of an exhibition called Fire on the Mountain, currently on display at the Taubman Museum of Art in downtown Roanoke.

He says the series of paintings are focused on his personal struggle with the proposed pipeline, which he says will cross his land in the Bent Mountain area several times.

The pieces that are currently on display document what the artist, Genesis Chapman, calls the environmental impact of oil and gas pipelines across the United States. He uses photos and videos from documented cases of pipeline explosions as inspiration for his work.

From the Pacific Gas and Electric pipeline explosion in California in 2010, to the Colonial pipeline explosion in Alabama in 2016, and a Columbia pipeline explosion in Ohio last year, many of the pieces currently on display are his interpretations of true events.

It’s a timely exhibition for the Taubman Museum of Art, as discussion surrounding the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline continues to heat up.

“It is wonderful to continue an open and thoughtful dialogue in our community and what better way to do it than through art,” says Cindy Petersen, the executive director of the Taubman. “To see that powerfulness in terms of what Genesis Chapman has to offer from the area, as he is from Bent Mountain.”

The feature piece of the gallery is an 8-foot tall painting of an explosion he calls “Pillar of Fire – The Mountain Valley Pipeline Nightmare.” Chapman says the giant eagle painting is his way of showing his feelings and fears associated with the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline.

“The fires, the distraction and the explosions really reflect the fears of the future of a place that I really really love,” says Chapman. “It’s, well I was going to say to me, but apparently it feels like this to a lot of people too, it’s irreplaceable.”

We reached out to officials with the Mountain Valley Pipeline team for a response to the exhibition, but so far have not heard back.

Chapman will be discussing the inspiration behind his work during an artist talk on Friday at the museum. While both of the scheduled talks have already sold out, Chapman says he will be at the gallery throughout the evening to discuss the pieces in the gallery. Admission is free and the museum will stay open until 9 p.m. Friday.

The exhibition will be on display through mid-August.

