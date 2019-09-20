'Downton Abbey' street party in front of Grandin Theatre raises money for Blue Ridge PBS

ROANOKE, Va. - After six seasons on television, "Downton Abbey" will hit the big screen Friday as a movie.

Box office watchers expect a debut of $16 million to $22 million.

Lucky fans of the popular PBS series got a sneak peek of the movie right here in Roanoke before it hits theaters.

Blue Ridge PBS closed off Grandin Road in front of the Grandin Theatre so "Downton Abbey" fans could experience a movie premiere like no other.

The party was all about the experience. People arrived in costume, took photos with antique cars while a live jazz band played in the background all to set the tone for 1920s England where the film takes place.

This party also served as a fundraiser for Blue Ridge PBS.

"Since the series ended it sort of gives us an opportunity, now with the film, to bring all of our friends and family back in to celebrate PBS and this series and we wanted to do that," William Anderson, interim president and CEO of the PBS station said.

Blue Ridge PBS sold more than 300 presale tickets and sold tickets at the door.

