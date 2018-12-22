Bonsack Walmart evacuated due to pepper spray discharged inside store

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

The Bonsack Walmart has reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Bonsack Walmart has been evacuated after someone discharged pepper spray inside the store, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Authorities say they received a call around 7:25 p.m. Friday for a customer having an asthma attack as a reaction due to pepper spray being discharged inside of the store, located at 4524 Challenger Avenue NE in Roanoke.

Officers say the person who had an asthma attack is fine.

Police do not have a suspect at this time, but assume that the pepper spray was discharged by an unknown customer since there were no officers on scene at the time.

Fire crews are currently ventilating the building as a precaution due to the adverse effects of pepper spray on the body. Authorities do not have an estimate as to when the store will reopen.

This incident is currently under investigation, and authorities say they are looking through security footage to learn more.

