Boy dead after shooting in Roanoke City, no arrests made

ROANOKE, Va. - A boy is dead after a shooting in Roanoke City on Wednesday night, according to Roanoke City police.

Just before 10 p.m., police responded to a report of someone shot at the intersection of 13th Street Southwest and Campbell Avenue Southwest, according to Roanoke City police.

Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the boy dead on the scene, according to Roanoke City police.

Police are on the scene investigating and no arrests have been made regarding this incident, according to Roanoke City police.

Police say there is no danger to the public and they have leads on suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 or text Roanoke City police at 274637. Please begin the text with "RoanokePD." Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 News for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.