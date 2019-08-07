Buchanan firefighter plans walk to honor first responders who died on 9/11

BUCHANAN, Va. - Pictures show a man walking around Buchanan Saturday wearing firefighter gear and carrying a flag with hundreds of names on it.

That man is Buchanan firefighter Billy Price.

He was preparing for his walk on Sept. 11.

"It started with going to go out and walk. A couple of guys heard that and said, 'We'll go walk with you.' Now, it's gotten big. Anybody's invited to come walk with us on 9/11. We're going to walk 102 minutes," Price said.

One hundred and two minutes passed from the time the first twin tower was hit on Sept.11, 2001, and the time the second twin tower collapsed.

The walk will start at 8:46 a.m., when the first tower was hit.

There will also be moments of silence during the walk.

"When the second tower gets hit, when the Pentagon gets hit, when flight 93 crashes in Pennsylvania," Price said, explaining the moments of silence.

Each year, Price does something to commemorate the tragedy.

Last year, he was on the boardwalk at Virginia Beach walking one minute for everyone who died during the attack.

"It makes me feel good knowing that we're keeping their memory alive," Price said.

A solemn reminder of the tragedy and sacrifice of one of the darkest days in the nation's history.

