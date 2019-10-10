Carilion nears completion of Sports Performance and Rehabilitation Clinic

ROANOKE, Va.- - LAB Sports Performance, a training facility in southeast Roanoke, is expanding.

"We train the Railyard Dawgs, travel organizations, high schools," said Robbie Hebert, owner and director of LAB Sports Performance.

The company has been operating in the Historic Roanoke Industrial Park since 2013 and they'll have some company later this year.

"We look to have everything under one facility. We have the training, we have the recreational sport and we have medical all in one roof," said Robbie Hebert, owner and director of Lab Sports Performance.

That's where a local hospital steps in. The Carilion Sports Performance and Rehabilitation Clinic will occupy over 4,000 square feet of space inside LAB Sports Performance.

Physical therapists with Carilion will use the new space for medical rehabilitation and beyond.

"So someone going in injured or post operative, we're going to be working with them to restore basic flexibility and strength. And when they are ready we're going to bring them to this beautiful turf field to be able to work on sprinting, running, cutting, pivoting," said Brandon Paulus, physical therapist.

The space will be open for multiple uses.

"We have the lines for soccer, we have the lines for box lacrosse. We'll do youth flag football in here," said Hebert

"So we are hoping to get very busy within the next couple of month with the Ironman. That should help bring in some people who are looking for the place to be able to bridge that gap from rehab to performance," said Paulus.

Chris's Coffee and Custard, a coffee shop creating job opportunities for those with special needs will also be located inside the facility.

