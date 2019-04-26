Christiansburg motorcyclist killed in chain-reaction crash on Route 11

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A Christiansburg man has died in a chain-reaction crash that ejected him from his motorcycle.

It happened around 5:15 p.m.Thursday on West Main Street at the intersection of Campbell Drive in Roanoke County.

According to Roanoke County police, a sedan was headed east when it rear-ended an SUV. The SUV was pushed into the oncoming westbound lanes by the impact and a motorcycle hit it.

Kevin Hall, 54, was thrown off of his motorcycle and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the drivers were wearing seatbelts and Hall had on a helmet. No one in the sedan or SUV was hurt.

Police do not believe that the crash involved drugs or alcohol.

Charges are pending.



