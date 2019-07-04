City Dogs in Roanoke offers to house your dog during 4th of July fireworks

ROANOKE, Va. - If you're heading out to watch fireworks Thursday night and wondering what to do with your dog, City Dogs in Roanoke has an offer.

For $10, the company will take care of your dog from 7:30 to 11p.m.

More dogs get lost on the Fourth of July than any other day because they get scared by fireworks and run away.

City Dogs manager Bee Colson said that, as of Thursday morning, 16 people had said they plan to take advantage of the offer.

"In here, you can't hear the fireworks so the dogs just go and have fun all night," Colson said. "They need to have their rabies, their distemper parvo, and their bortatelo, which is the kennel cough vaccine."

Last year, around a dozen dogs were brought in.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.