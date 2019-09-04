Co-op opens at Virginia Western Community College

ROANOKE, Va. - One local community college is doing its part to cut down on the 5,000 students that go hungry there every day.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Virginia Western Community College Wednesday for the college's new co-op.

Kroger and Kraft Heinz donated $30,000 to create the co-op.

This is the first for Kroger's Mid-Atlantic region and one of only a few nationwide for the grocery store chain.

Virginia Western president Dr. Robert Sandel said the idea started as a grass roots effort by the college.

"We started a small food pantry. People were just bringing donations and so forth. We had a bookshelf full of donated items and a desire to do more," Sandel said. This a very, very special day for Virginia Western and our students because we are working with people who are making a difference for our students."

Kroger is currently working with two other colleges to create a co-op.

