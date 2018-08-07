Company to pay as part of settlement for chemical spill in Tinker Creek

CLOVERDALE, Va. - It was a year ago when thousands of fish were killed in Tinker Creek after a chemical spill.

Now the company responsible for the spill has reached a resolution with regulators. According to an online consent order, the Department of Environmental Quality finds Crop Production Services responsible for the spill.

CPS will pay a fine of $58,500. CPS will pay another fine of about $28,000 to reimburse DEQ for investigating the spill.

Last July, residents who live along Tinker Creek in Botetourt and Roanoke counties noticed a white foam and tons of dying fish. CPS found that a plastic storage tank outside the company's location in Cloverdale had leaked, spilling Termix 5301, an agricultural-use chemical.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.