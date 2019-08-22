Country music star Drake White's rare condition explained

ROANOKE, Va. - A Carilion Clinic doctor tells 10 News about country music star Drake White's rare brain condition, which sent White to the hospital during a concert in Roanoke on Friday.

While opening for Scotty McCreery, White nearly collapsed on stage at Elmwood Park.

On Wednesday, he told fans he has a rare condition called arteriovenous malformation (AVM). It involves a cluster of blood vessels and limits blood from getting to the brain.

Carilion Clinic endovascular neurosurgeon Dr. John Entwistle said the condition is extremely rare. Only 0.1% to 0.2% of the population has it.

People are typically born with the condition. AVM can be dangerous if the blood vessels rupture.

The doctor said it's a good reminder to seek medical help if you have any symptoms

"Severe onset of a headache. Not acting right. Stroke-like symptoms, so weakness on one side of the body, numbness on one side of the body, vision changes. And then things like altered mental status: not acting right, passing out, losing consciousness," said Entwistle.

Treatments for AVM include surgery and radiation.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.