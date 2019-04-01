Country singer Cody Johnson coming to Salem Civic Center

FLORENCE, AZ - APRIL 07: Cody Johnson performs during Country Thunder Music Festival Arizona - Day 3 on April 7, 2018 in Florence, Arizona. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder USA)

SALEM, Va. - A rising star in country music is coming to the Salem Civic Center this fall.

Cody Johnson is set to perform on Saturday, September 14.

Johnson put out two albums from his own independent label on the Billboard Country Music Top 10 chart before being signed by Warner Music Nashville.

"Ain't Nothin' To It" debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Country Albums chart and his song "On My Way to You" has been viewed nearly 6 million times on YouTube.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show, and $5 for preferred parking. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office and on ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.