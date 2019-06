DALEVILLE, Va. - Crews responded to an early morning fire in Botetourt County, according to the Troutville Fire Department.

Authorities say the basement fire happened in Daleville Friday morning. While on the way, crews were told that there was heavy smoke coming from the house and possibly a dog inside.

The fire was declared under control about 30 minutes after crews arrived.

