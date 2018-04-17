Crews stop fire at Roanoke County landfill

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Crews have extinguished a structure fire at a landfill in Roanoke County.

The fire was burning at the Smith Gap Regional Landfill, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

When the first crews arrived, they reported heavy brown smoke coming from the side of the building, according to Jennifer Conley Sexton with Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

A call for the fire came in shortly after 4 p.m. from staff at the landfill and told dispatchers they evacuated the building.

Crews at the scene marked the fire under control in about 30 minutes, according to Sexton, who also say there were no injuries reported.

The landfill is owned by the Roanoke Valley Resource Authority.

Firefighters from the Masons Cove, Catawba and Fort Lewis stations responded to the fire.

Fire investigators are now on scene.

