Declining enrollment calls for positions eliminated at VWCC

ROANOKE, Va.- - Virginia Western Community College is eliminating positions because of a decline in enrollment.

In the 2013 - 2014 academic year, there were more than 12,800 students.

Enrollment for last year was around 10,000.

The president of the college released a statement.

“Unfortunately, after a great deal of assessment and previous cost-saving measures, we were forced to make the difficult decision to eliminate multiple positions at Virginia Western Community College. These individuals have been informed and provided as much lead time as possible. We thank them for their work and dedication to the college and wish them great success in their future endeavors.” -Dr. Robert H. Sandel, President, Virginia Western Community College

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.