Developer scraps plan to build apartment complex on former Shenandoah Life property

ROANOKE, Va. - The apartment complex developers wanted to build on part of the Shenandoah Life property has been scrapped.

Mim Young is having a good Friday. She is one of the advocates against an apartment complex development on part of the old Shenandoah Life property. And she has gotten her wish. The complex is no longer coming to Roanoke.

"We're very thrilled. Neighborhoods all over the city are thrilled that the woodlands will not be destroyed by this apartment complex," said Young, spokesperson for the Friends of Shenandoah Life Woodlands.

In 2017, Carilion Clinic first revealed that Berkley Hall Companies, a North Carolina-based real estate developer, was working to purchase the property located on Brambleton Avenue near Fishburn Park. From there, the plans grew into a complex of about 200 apartments.

Along the way, Carilion and Berkley Hall were met with fierce resistance from neighbors of the property. They had fears about what a complex could do to the woodlands.

"Serious concerns about increased flooding, traffic and public safety issues and the destruction of animal habitat and trails that people have been publicly using for over 50 years," said Young.

Now Berkley Hall has backed out of the project. There's no word at this point on why. And while the opponents of the project are celebrating that decision Friday, they said they are not out of the woods just yet. They have high hopes and high expectations for Carilion's next move.

"They have the option to be looking at how to monetize the property through conservation easements, Greenway options and other credits that will conserve these natural woodlands," said Young.

So far, Berkley Hall has not responded to a request for comment. At this time, Carilion has not said what it wants to do with the property moving forward.



