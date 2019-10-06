Dodgeball tournament to benefit homeless students raises more than $13,000

ROANOKE, Va. - Dozens of people dodged balls for a good cause Saturday afternoon.

A dodgeball tournament at Patrick Henry High School raised more than $13,000 for homeless students within Roanoke City Schools.

The event was organized by the STAR (Students Take Action in Roanoke) Council, a group of high school students within Roanoke City Schools that aims to help homeless students in the district.

"This means a lot," said STAR Council member London Paige, a student at William Fleming High School. "It means we're coming together to help people. Specifically, it helps our students and peers, people we probably see every day and would not know that they are homeless."

Roanoke City Schools estimates there are approximately 300 homeless students within the district.

