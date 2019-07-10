Downtown Salem revitalization project moves forward with new funding

SALEM, Va. - Efforts to revitalize downtown Salem are moving forward with newly approved funding.

The city has been working for years on plans to make downtown more appealing with new lighting, sidewalks and seating to benefit visitors and businesses.

The face-lift is now one step closer to reality, with City Council approving a $500,000 VDOT grant that the city will match. It will go to the second phase of the project, focusing on Main Street between Union and Broad Streets.

City leaders tell 10 News the grant gives them about half the funding needed for phase two.

"We get a dollar for every dollar we spend on this phase. And it's a continuation of this project. There's a phase one, two, three and four, so we're excited and look forward to starting the process," Salem director of community development Chuck VanAllman said.

Meanwhile, VanAllman said expect to see construction starting by the end of the year on phase one, which is down College Avenue from Clay Street past Main Street.

They hope to start construction on phase two in about a year and a half. The goal is to continually stay in construction with the different phases for the next two to three years.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.