Drake White leaves stage with medical emergency while opening for Scotty McCreery

ROANOKE, Va. - Drake White abruptly left the stage due to a medical emergency during his opening performance for Scotty McCreery at Elmwood Park Friday night.

He was taken away in an ambulance.

Drake White and the Big Fire were scheduled to perform from 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m and Scotty McCreery - was scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

His condition is unknown, but he gave a 'thumbs up' to fans as he was leaving.

