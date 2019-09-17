Dry weather creates concern for forestry department

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The Virginia Department of Forestry is reminding you to be very careful when burning anything right now.

Much of Southwest Virginia is abnormally dry or in a drought.

That is expected to continue until at least next week.

The Department of Forestry's Salem office has responded to three brush fires in the last four days.

"We're seeing some fires we wouldn't otherwise see. The concerning part is what might be coming this fall when we would usually see fire after leaf fall in late October and November," regional forester Chris Thomsen said. "Ninety-five percent of fires are caused by people. The good thing is, that means they can be prevented. People just have to use good common sense."

For burn safety tips, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.