Early morning Roanoke crash results in serious injuries

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

ROANOKE, Va. - Authorities say they are investigating an early morning crash that resulted in serious injuries.

The crash reportedly happened around 1:50 a.m. in Northwest Roanoke at the intersection of 30th Street NW and Melrose Ave. NW.

Authorities say the crash did result in serious injuries, but can't confirm how many people were injured.

Melrose Ave. eastbound between 29th Street NW and 30th Street NW is closed, but police say the road should be open soon

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.