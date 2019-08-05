Fallon Park Elementary School additions, renovations still on track

ROANOKE, Va. - One of the renovation projects for Roanoke city schools is still on track.

On Monday, city council members and the media got their first look at the new library students will soon be enjoying at Fallon Park Elementary.

Nearby, construction continues on Phase 2, a two-story addition that includes a new front entrance, 13 new classrooms and a new cafeteria.

Students are scheduled to move into that space in December.

Leaders have applauded principal Nikki Mitchem for handling the transition well.

“There’s such a positive energy that’s running throughout the school building amongst faculty, staff and students as well as the community. So I’m really proud for us to be able to fully move in and be operating,” Mitchem said.

The final phase is still set to be done next summer. The demolition of the current building will begin in January, paving the way for a new gym and art and music space.

Mitchem said parents will be kept up to date on the transitions and how the faculty will be handling them.

10 News got a look at the work on Phase 1 in January and observed students learning in the new rooms in March.

The city has been taking aerial photos of the progress.

