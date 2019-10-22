FarmBurguesa's opening in Grandin Village delayed again

ROANOKE, Va. - Burger lovers will have to wait a bit longer for a new option in Roanoke's Grandin Village.

FarmBurguesa (pronounced farm bur-guess-ah) currently has a location in downtown Vinton. The burger joint prides itself on being a part of the farm-to-table movement by using fresh local ingredients.

A Facebook event was scheduled for Saturday; however, the restaurant's opening has been delayed.

The new location will be next to Taaza Indian Cuisine on Memorial Avenue.

The grand opening was initially scheduled for July 20 but, there have been delays in the process.

